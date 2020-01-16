News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-16 15:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Cummings Finds New College Home

Daniel Cummings
Daniel Cummings
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 5 former St. Benedict's star Daniel Cummings has found his new college home. Cummings has transferred from Tennessee State to Carleton.Last season he averaged 2.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg and 0.3 apg in...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}