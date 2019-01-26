Ticker
basketball

Cumber Makes Pick

Travis Cumber
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
6 foot East Brunswick Sr guard Travis Cumber has made his college plans. Cumber has decided to attend Franklin & Marshall.Cumber was also considering RPI, Scranton and East Stroudsburg. Cumber is a...

