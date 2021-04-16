NJHoops - Cuffe Reclasses Headed to College Early

6 foot 2 Blair guard Kyle Cuffe made a commitment to Kansas a few months back.

After transferring to Blair from Avon Old Farms in Connecticut he was repeating his sophomore season and therefore listed as a Class of 2022 season.

He has now reversed course and is headed to Kansas a class of 2021 recruit.

He chose Kansas over St Johns, Kansas State and Georgia

This season he helped Blair to a 2-0 record and was chosen NJHoops.com 1st Team All State Prep

The previous season he helped Blair to a 24-3 record and final NJHoops.com ranking as the #2 Independent/Prep team in the state. Cuffe went for 26 in a in over Our Saviour Lutheran NY. He was chosen Honorable Mention All MAPL

At Avon he was named 1st Team All NEPSAC CLASS A,

On the off-season circuit he was a Top 30 All Star at Pangos All East

He was ranked among NJHoops.com top 10 juniors.

