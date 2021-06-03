Cuebas makes plans
6 foot 4 JP Stevens grad Quacier Cuebas has made his plans for next season.Cuebas will spend a postgraduate season at Feltrim Academy in Haines City Florida.This season he helped the Hawks to an 8-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news