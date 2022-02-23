Cruz makes college choice

6 foot 4 former Patrick School star Zion Cruz has made his college pick.

Cruz has committed to Depaul.

before this season he decided to head west to Kanye West's new school, Donda Academy in Simi Valley California.

Last season Cruz helped the Patrick School to a 13-1 record and final NJHoops.com ranking as #1 Independent School in the state. He averaged 16.7 ppg scoring 30 in a win over Gill St. Bernard's.

He was chosen NJHoops.com 1st Team All State Independent.

He spent his first two seasons at Hudson Catholic.

As a sophomore he helped Hudson Catholic to a 19-8 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 16th in the state. He averaged 14.4 ppg and 8.9 ppg as a frosh.

Cruz was ranked among NJHoops.com #1 senior

Cruz finds new home 10/10/21