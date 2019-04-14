Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-14 20:33:06 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Crowley Makes Pick

Zgmmqp751cuktvoxf2ng
Matt Crowley
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

5 foot 10 Westfield Sr. Matt Crowley has made his college pick. Crowley has decided to stay in state and attend Stevens Tech.He averaged 22 ppg as a senior and junior. He went for 26 against Fair L...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}