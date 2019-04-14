Crowley Makes Pick
5 foot 10 Westfield Sr. Matt Crowley has made his college pick. Crowley has decided to stay in state and attend Stevens Tech.He averaged 22 ppg as a senior and junior. He went for 26 against Fair L...
