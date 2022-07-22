Croce finds new home
6 foot 4 rising senior Jake Croce has found his new home.Croce has transferred from Notre Dame to South Hunterdon.This past season he averaged 7.2 ppg and 6 rpg. He had a high of 20 points with 10 ...
