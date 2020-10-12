Crawford Finds New Home
5 foot 10 junior Yasen Crawford has found his new home. Crawford has transferred from Paterson Kennedy to Pioneer Science Academy.Last season he helped Kennedy to a 27-4 record, Passaic County Tour...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news