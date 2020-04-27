Cox Makes College Pick
6 foot 5 Hillside senior Kamaal Cox has made his college plans.Cox has committed to Mitchell College in New London CT.This season he helped the Comets to a 19-7 record.He averaged 4 ppg and 8 rpg H...
