Covenant College Prep Adds Wing
Covenant College Prep has added a wing from Bullis Prep in Maryland.6 foot 4 Nendah Tarke has joined the program. He is the younger brother of former NJIT and Covenant College Prep star Anthony Tar...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news