News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-22 15:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Covenant College Prep Adds Guard

Jvtnkxfnabrfpxmykach
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

Covenant College Prep has added talented guard to their 2019-20 roster. 6 foot 2 Samier Kinsler from West Catholic High School in Philadelphia is joining the NJ postgraduate team.Kinsler averaged 2...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}