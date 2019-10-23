News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 09:57:19 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Covenant College Prep Adds Big

Luny Tap
Luny Tap
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

Covenant College Prep has added a big man to their 2019-20 roster.6 foot 9 Luny Tap from from Fast Break Academy in Calgary Canada has joined the NJ postgraduate program. Tap has good size and leng...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}