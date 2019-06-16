News More News
Covenant Adds Philly Big

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

Covenant College Prep has added a big man from Philly to their 2019-20 roster.6 foot 8 Lionel Diarrassouba from West Catholic High School will spend a postgraduate season with the NJ program.

