{{ timeAgo('2019-10-09 19:30:00 -0500') }} basketball

Council Finds College Home

Donyae Council
Donyae Council
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
6 foot 4 recent Plainfield grad Donyae Council has found his college home.Council is playing at Raritan Valley Community College.Last season Council averaged 8 ppg and 8 rpg. He scored 18 points wi...

