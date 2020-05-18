News More News
2020-05-18

Corbo Makes Plans

Anthony Corbo
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
Jay Gomes

6 foot 3 Depaul senior Anthony Corbo has made his plans for next season.Corbo has decided to spend a postgraduate season playing for Covenant College Prep.This season he averaged 20.5 ppg and 9.2 r...

