Corbo makes college pick
6 foot 4 former Depaul Star Anthony Corbo has made his college pickCorbo, who spent a postgraduate season playing for Covenant College Prep has decided to stay in state and play in the tough New Je...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news