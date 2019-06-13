Corbett Makes Pick
5 foot 11 Camden Catholic Sr. Pat Corbett has made his college plans.Corbett has decided to attend Susquehanna UniversityThis season he helped the Irish to a 26-4 record, NJ Non Public A South stat...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news