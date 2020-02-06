News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-06 14:33:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Cook Makes Pick

Jake Cook
Jake Cook
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 3 Mainland senior two sport star Jake Cook has made his college plans.Cook has decided to play football at St. Anselm's.This season he helped Mainland to a 15-4 mark and is averaging 15 ppg ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}