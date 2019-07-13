News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-13 19:02:21 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Cook Makes Pick

Teguzjspdajemvijot0a
Supreme Cook
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 9 recent St. Benedict's grad Supreme Cook has made his college pick.Cook has decided to attend Columbia after a prep school year.Last season he was named NJHoops.com 2nd Team All State Indep...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}