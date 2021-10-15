Conniff makes college pick
6 foot 11 Oratory senior Tommy Conniff has made his college plans.Conniff has decided to play in the Patriot League for Lehigh as a preferred walk-on.Last sason he averaged 8.1 ppg and 10 rpg. He h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news