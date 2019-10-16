News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-16 14:32:21 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Combs Has Plans

Josh Combs
Josh Combs
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 4 recent Passaic Tech grad Josh Combs has made his plans for this season.Combs is spending a postgraduate season playing for Olympus Prep.Last season he averaged 16 ppg, scoring 28 with 10 r...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}