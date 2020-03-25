News More News
NJ Hoopers Selected All Conference in College

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
The shortened 2019-20 college season is over. NJ Hoopers have excelled all over the country. A look at the NJ Hoopers selected All Conference

This will be updated with a new conference a day over the next few weeks.


DIVISION 1 - ALL CONFERENCE  

NJ Hoopers Selected All America East

NJ Hoopers Selected All AAC

NJ Hoopers Selected All Atlantic 10

DIVISION 1 -  ALL AMERICAN & ALL DISTRICT 

NJ Hoopers Selected NABC D-1 All District

Chris Paul of St. Anselm's
Chris Paul of St. Anselm's

DIVISION 2 - ALL CONFERENCE  

DIVISION 2 -  ALL AMERICAN & ALL DISTRICT   

NJ Hoopers Selected to NABC D-2 All District Teams

Randy Walko of the College of NJ
Randy Walko of the College of NJ

DIVISION 3 - ALL CONFERENCE  

NJ Hoopers Selected All CSAC

NJ Hoopers Selected All NJAC

DIVISION 3 - ALL AMERICAN & ALL REGION

NJ Hoopers Selected NABC D-3 All Americans

{{ article.author_name }}