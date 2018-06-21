Linden Head Coach Phil Colicchio, is without question one of the top coaches in the state is moving on. Colicchio is moving from Linden to his alma mater Elizabeth High School.

Colicchio's run at Linden has been so successful they named the court after him in 2014.

He returns to Linden to work under his former boss at Elizabeth Ben Candelino. Colicchio was an assistant at Elizabeth for Candlino before taking the head job at Barringer and later Linden. He began his run at Linden in 1997. He amassed over 400 victories and 6 Group 4 championships.

No teams play harder than his Linden teams and their pressure defense is unrelenting.