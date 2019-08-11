News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-11 16:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Coleman Inks New Pro Deal

Wua0qxzt7ef96pfvjrrt
Tim Coleman
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

Former St. Anthony and NJIT basketball standout Tim Coleman '17 recently signed with the Vilpas Vikings, one of 11 teams that play in the Korislilga, the top professional league in Finland.The sign...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}