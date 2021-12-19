Coit makes D-1 college pick
Former Princeton Day and current Atlantic Cape Community College star David Coit has found his next college home.Coit has committed to Northern Illinois.He is having a superb season averaging 31.3 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news