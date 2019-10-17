Coit Changes Direction
5 foot 11 recent Princeton Day grad David Coit has changed plans for this season.Coit was set to spend a postgraduate season playing for Isaiah Christopher Academy in Atlantic City but has changed ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news