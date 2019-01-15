Cohen Talks St. Francis Decision
6 foot 11 CBA Sr. Josh Cohen made a commitment to attend St. Francis PA recently.NJHoops.com caught up with Cohen to talk about his college pick.NJ Hoops: Why did you decide on St. Francis PA? JC:...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news