News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-25 12:11:57 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Coach Ron Kane Steps Down at Lawrenceville

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

Highly successful Coach Ron Kane has stepped down at Lawrenceville after 29 years.He finished with a career record of 448-226. Close to 30 D-1 players have played at the Prep school.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}