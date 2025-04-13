Closeil makes college pick
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
6 foot 5 former St. Peter's star Corey Washington is looking for his next college home.
6 foot 6 former Colonia/Rutgers star Jordan Derkack has found his next college home.
6 foot 5 former Seton Hall guard Jahari Long is looking for his next college home.
6 foot 4 former Nottingham star Donavin Crawford is looking for his new college home.
6 foot 6 former Life Center star Shawn Simmons is looking for his next college home.
6 foot 5 former St. Peter's star Corey Washington is looking for his next college home.
6 foot 6 former Colonia/Rutgers star Jordan Derkack has found his next college home.
6 foot 5 former Seton Hall guard Jahari Long is looking for his next college home.