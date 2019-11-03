News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-03 16:15:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Chris Manon Coverage Through NJHoops.com

Chris Manon
Chris Manon
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

2019 St. Joseph's Montvale grad Chris Manon recently made a commitment to Cornell.Manon is spending this season as a postgraduate at St. Thomas More.NJHoops.com has covered his high school career.A...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}