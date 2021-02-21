Charles Makes College Pick
6 foot 4 Rutgers Prep senior Sebastien Charles has made his college plans.Charles has decided to attend Franklin & Marshall.This season he is averaging 3 ppg and 7 rpgLast season he helped Rutgers ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news