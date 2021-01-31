NJHoops - Char Chuol Has New College Home

6 foot 4 former Blair star Junub Char-Chuol has found his next college home.

Char-Chuol has transferred from New Mexico Junior College to Northeastern JC in Sterling Colorado.

Last season he averaged 3.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg and 0.9 apg while shooting 40% from the floor

The previous season he was at New Mexico State but did not play.

Char Chuol spent his junior season at Blair Academy. He transferred to Village Christian Academy in North Carolina for this past season.

He transferred to Blair from Burk High School in Omaha Nebraska after his sophomore season.

As a sophomore at Burk he averaged 5 ppg and was selected Honorable Mention All State Class A

Before leaving NJ he was ranked among NJ Hoops top 15 players in his class.

