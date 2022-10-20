6 foot former Monmouth star Sam Chaput has found his next college home. Chaput has transferred from Monmouth to McGill University in Montreal Canada.

COLLEGE CAREER

2018-19 Season - 2.6 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 1.0 apg, 3 treys, 34%, 23%, 66% in 12 mpg

2019-20 Season - 5.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.5 apg, 13 treys, 39%, 30%, 64% in 26 mpg

2020-21 Season - 3.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2 treys, 38%, 17%, 75% in 21 mpg

2021-22 Season - 3.7 ppg, 1 rpg, 1.7 apg, 8 treys, 36%, 25%, 71% in 16 mpg

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER

2017-18 Season - 22 ppg, 8 apg, 2 spg at St. Anthony's TX. Ranked as the 29th best senior in Texas by Texasboysbasketball.com

2016-17 Season - Page HS CN

