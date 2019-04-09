Ticker
Chapman Makes Pick

Vtqxsmewilwj2oi3labs
Kyyon Chapman
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 4 Payne Tech Sr. Kyyon Chapman has made his college pick.Chapman has decided to stay in state and play at D-2 Felician.This past season he averaged 16 ppg and 13 rpg. He registered 5 games o...

