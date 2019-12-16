Cerrato Makes Pick
6 foot 7 Haddonfield Sr. Ben Cerrato has made his college plans.Cerrato has decided to attend Randolph Macon.Last season he helped the Bulldogs to a 31-2 record, Group 2 state championship and fina...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news