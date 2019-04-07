Cepeda Makes Pick
5 foot 10 Memorial Sr. Jadon Cepeda has made his college pick. Cepeda has decided to stay in state and play in the tough New Jersey Athletic Conference for William Paterson.He averaged 13 ppg as a ...
