Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-07 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Cepeda Makes Pick

Ubb7plf0vb3y332rbphy
Jadon Cepeda
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

5 foot 10 Memorial Sr. Jadon Cepeda has made his college pick. Cepeda has decided to stay in state and play in the tough New Jersey Athletic Conference for William Paterson.He averaged 13 ppg as a ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}