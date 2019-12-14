News More News
basketball

Ceesay Looking for New Home

Hassan Ceesay
Hassan Ceesay
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

Former Newark East Side star Hassan Ceesay is looking for a new college home.The Stony Brook sophomore has announced his plans to transfer.Last season Ceesay appeared in 4 games averaging 1.3 ppg, ...

