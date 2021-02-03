Caviness Makes College Pick
6 foot 5 Bogota senior two sport star Ashante Caviness has made his college plans.Caviness has decided to play football at MonmouthLast season he helped Bogota to a 19-7 record.He averaged 14.6 ppg...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news