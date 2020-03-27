Cavanaugh Looking for New College Home
6 foot 4 former Sparta star Jack Cavanaugh is looking for a new college home.Cavanaugh is looking to transfer from Marist after his freshman season.He averaged 2.9 ppg, 1 rpg and 0.8 apg in 12 mpg....
