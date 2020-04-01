News More News
2020-04-01 basketball

Catania Resigns at Point Pleasant Beach

Coach Nick Catania
Coach Nick Catania
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

Highly successful Point Pleasant Beach Head Coach Nick Catania has resigned from his position.Catania took over the program in 2004.He owns a career record on 254-145 and led the Garnet Gulls to a ...

