{{ timeAgo('2019-07-28 17:30:07 -0500') }} basketball

Castillo Makes Pick

Ralph Castillo
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 4 former Prestige Prep postgrad & Morristown Beard star Ralph Castillo has made his college plans.Castillo is headed to Hagerstown Junior College in Maryland.As a high school senior at Mo-Be...

