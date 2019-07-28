Castillo Makes Pick
6 foot 4 former Prestige Prep postgrad & Morristown Beard star Ralph Castillo has made his college plans.Castillo is headed to Hagerstown Junior College in Maryland.As a high school senior at Mo-Be...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news