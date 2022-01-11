Cas Wade get new coaching position
Cas Wade, a fixture on the NJ basketball scene for the past 20 years has gotten a new head coaching position. Wade is taking over the head coaching position at Sinai Christian Academy.Some of the p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news