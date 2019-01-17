Cartwright-Atkins Getting Two Sport Interest
Moorestown Sr. Nick Cartwright-Atkins is getting college recruiting attention in two sports.For football is hearing from Wagner, Rutgers and Stonehill among others. For basketball is hearing from D...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news