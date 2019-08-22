Carter Makes Pick
6 foot 4 recent Hackensack grad Jelani Carter has made his college plans.Carter will stay on state and attend Brookdale Community College.Last season he helped the Comets to a 17-13 record and fina...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news