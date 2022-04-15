Carter makes college pick
5 foot 11 Scotch Plains senior Jaden Carter has made his college pickCarter has decided to attend HartwickThis season he led Scotch Plains to a 12-8 record and averaged 11.8 ppgHe registered over 9...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news