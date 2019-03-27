Ticker
Carter Looking for New College Home

Traci Carter
Former Life Center star Traci Carter is looking for a new college home. Carter is transferring from La Salle.This past season he averaged 6.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.9 apg and 1.6 spg in 24 mpg. He shot 36...

