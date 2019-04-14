Carter Finds Newest College Home
Former Life Center star Traci Carter has found his new college home. Carter is moving from La Salle to Hartford.This past season he averaged 6.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.9 apg and 1.6 spg in 24 mpg. He shot...
