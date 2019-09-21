Carter Finds New Home
6 foot Jr. Ernest Carter has found his new home.Carter has transferred from Bishop Ahr to Rahway.Last season he helped Bishop Ahr to a 21-7 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 44th in the state...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news