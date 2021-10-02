Carson finds new home
6 foot 3 sophomore London Carson has found this new home. Carson is going from one state power to another, moving from St. Thomas Aquinas to Elizabeth.Last season he helped St. Thomas Aquinas to a ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news