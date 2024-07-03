Carr makes college pick
6 foot 3 Cherokee senior Will Carr has made his college pick.Carr has decided to attend McDaniel College.This season he helped Cherokee to an 18-12 record.He averaged 9.6 ppg with 20 treys. He had ...
